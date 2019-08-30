Namibia: Ex-Lovers Convicted Over Murder Plot

FORMER lovers Rachel Rittmann and Rhyno du Preez are guilty of the murder of Rittmann's husband, who was killed in his house at Gobabis in August 2013, a judge concluded in the Windhoek High Court yesterday.

Judge Christie Liebenberg convicted Rittmann and Du Preez on counts of murder, conspiracy to commit murder and defeating or obstructing the course of justice. On a charge of robbery with aggravating circumstances, the ex-couple was found not guilty, but Rittmann was instead convicted of the theft of a cellphone and wallet that belonged to her late husband.

Du Preez (35) and Rittmann (48) were prosecuted on charges in which the state alleged that they hatched a plot to murder Rittmann's husband, Rudolph Rittmann (34), and carried out their plan on the evening of 23 August 2013 by killing him in the house where he and his wife were living at Gobabis.

Du Preez and Rittmann both denied guilt on all charges when their trial started in December last year.

However, during the trial, Du Preez had a change of heart and made detailed admissions, informing the court that Rittmann came up with a suggestion that they should kill her husband in order to get hold of expected life assurance policy pay-outs after his death. Du Preez also admitted that he stabbed Rudolph Rittmann to death, using a kitchen knife that Rachel Rittmann had handed to him, and that he and Rachel then cleaned the bloody murder scene and loaded Rudolph's body into his bakkie, with which Du Preez transported the body to a spot next to the road between Gobabis and Windhoek.

Du Preez further admitted that he set Rudolph Rittmann's bakkie, with the body still inside, on fire next to the road in an unsuccessful attempt to make it look as if he had died in a road accident.

Rittmann, though, continued to deny the charges throughout the trial. While admitting that she was present when Du Preez killed her husband, she claimed she did not report Du Preez's role in the killing to the police because he had been abusive towards her during their relationship, and she was scared of him.

Judge Liebenberg noted that it was not in dispute that Rittmann arranged about a week before her husband's death to have his will and life assurance policies changed to ensure she would be a beneficiary in his estate and of the policies.

He also noted that Du Preez frankly admitted his involvement in a conspiracy to kill Rudolph Rittmann, and that he implicated Rittmann as having been the mastermind of the murder plot.

Judge Liebenberg remarked that it appeared to him that a plan to get hold of money to settle a fraud case that Rittmann and Du Preez were facing, combined with jealousy on the part of Du Preez against Rudolph Rittmann, had been the motive for the murder.

The circumstances in which the murder was committed "appear to have the hallmark of careful and deliberate planning", the judge commented.

He also noted that although Rittmann admitted she knew Du Preez was on his way from Windhoek to Gobabis to kill her husband, she at no stage warned Rudolph, gave Du Preez access to their house, obliged when Du Preez asked her to fetch a knife from the kitchen, and after the killing, kept quiet about Du Preez's role.

The established facts overwhelmingly favour Du Preez's version of events, judge Liebenberg said.

Du Preez and Rittmann were arrested in Windhoek nine days after the murder. Police officers found Rittmann hiding in Du Preez's bed before she was arrested.

Rittmann and Du Preez, who have remained in custody since their arrest, have to return to court on 7 October for a presentence hearing.

State advocate Marthino Olivier is prosecuting. Defence lawyers Johan van Vuuren and Ileni Gebhardt are representing Rittmann and Du Preez, respectively.