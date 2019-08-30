South Africa: Schools of Specialisation With High Tech Focus

30 August 2019
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The launch of St Barnabas and UJ Metropolitan Mathematics is set to ignite a new level of hunger in the fields of Science, Technology and Mathematics.

Launched on Friday by the Gauteng Education and Youth Development MEC Panyaza Lesufi, the two Schools of Specialisation (SoS) have a focus on high tech and innovation.

SoS offer a highly specialised curriculum and seek to nurture the development of top talent in South Africa across key disciplines, breeding the country's future generation of leaders.

"This will ensure that computer literacy is a foundation for high school education.

"This will enable learners opportunities to build exciting technology and science-focused careers in the future, making a positive impact in our country and the world we live in," said MEC Lesufi.

St Barnabas High School and UJ Metropolitan High School are Mathematics, Science and ICT schools of specialization, with a series of courses in basic IT literacy, computer programming and robotics.

The schools are part of a wider initiative by the GDE to drive participation among learners in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) and ICT subjects, giving them skills needed to target the wide range of technology careers being created by the 4th Industrial Revolution.

Through the department's partnership with Honeywell and Melisizwe Computer Lab Project, 197 Grade 8 learners from both schools will be equipped with software programming and other ICT skills.

"Industry 4.0 is shaping the future of how the world works and Honeywell's innovations sit right at the forefront of this revolution.

"By investing in courses such as the Melisizwe Computer Lab Project, we are ensuring that young people in South Africa have the best possible start to their future technology careers so that they too can go on to help shape the way the world works through innovation," said Honeywell Africa President Sean Smith.

Through the SoS, graduates of these schools can look forward to multiple exit opportunities including joining the labour market, entrepreneurship or furthering their studies.

These schools are also set to assist in addressing skills shortages in Gauteng by creating skilled labour for the economy that will respond to the Transformation, Modernisation and Re-Industrialisation strategy of the Gauteng City Region.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Education
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Lagos is World's Least Safe City, Johannesburg Below Average
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Risks 30-Year Jail Term for Fraud
Ban on Diamond Platnumz, Sailors Songs in Kenya
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
State Funeral for Gambia's Founding Father

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.