South Africa: Man in Critical Condition After Cape Town Car Bomb Explosion

A man is in a serious condition after an explosive device, allegedly planted under the seat of his Range Rover, detonated in Westlake, Cape Town, on Friday.

Greg Muller from Down South Towing, who was on the scene, told News24 that the driver was believed to be a Russian businessman and he was taken to a nearby hospital.

"The bomb went off under the seat," he said.

It is understood that a hole was blasted through the floor of the SUV.

Western Cape police spokesperson, Captain FC van Wyk, confirmed the explosion, which happened around 12:30.

"It is alleged that the victim left his house from Stonehurst Estate and while driving towards Ou Kaapse weg on Steenberg Road the vehicle exploded. He was taken to hospital in a critical condition," he said.

Van Wyk said crime scene experts, the SAPS Bomb Squad and K9 unit were combing the area for clues.

"At this stage this office cannot confirm what caused the explosion," he said.Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said the fire brigade had also been on the scene.

"There was no fire to extinguish."

Cape Town traffic services spokesperson Richard Coleman said Steenberg Road was closed in both directions, between Ou Kaapse Weg and Westlake Road.

Anyone with any information about this incident can contact the investigating officer Detective Captain Alexander on 082 469 2578 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

