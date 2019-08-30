South Africa: Statistics Don't Tell the Full Story About Bucket Toilets and Their Use

analysis

A report released by StatsSA showed an overall decline in the provision of bucket toilets to residents by municipalities. Although municipalities are giving out fewer bucket toilets to indigent households, it does not mean that fewer of the poor are using buckets as their primary ablution facility.

The Statistician-General of South Africa, Risenga Maluleke released the 2018 Non-financial Census of Municipalities (NFCM) report at a press briefing in Pretoria on 29 August 2019.

"The numbers should always illuminate where there are successes and challenges," said Maluleke.

According to the annual census which measures service delivery in all 257 municipalities the number of bucket toilets distributed to residents across all municipalities decreased by close on 30% from 60,557 to 42,612 consumer units between 2017 and 2018.

The findings, however, do not necessarily reflect the number of households actually using the bucket system, it merely highlights which municipalities are still providing poor households with bucket toilets.

According to the 2018 General Household survey , 38,000 households across the country use bucket toilets which were not provided or emptied by the municipality.

According to the NFCM report, the largest number of bucket toilets were located in the Setsoto municipality in the Free State...