Kenya: 10 Arrested for Disobeying Sonko's Directive to Repaint Buildings

30 August 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Sylvania Ambani

Ten people have been arrested following a crackdown conducted by the Nairobi City County on building owners who have failed to repaint their premises as directed by Governor Mike Sonko.

Some of those arrested and charged include Jane Asena, the caretaker of Karachi House and Charles Ndung'u Mwangi, a director of one of the buildings along Latema/Lagos Road and Ann Nana Matei, among others.

Acting County Secretary Leboo Morintat said those being targeted for arrest are the owners of buildings, caretakers and tenants of the buildings.

County health and inspectorate officers have been on the ground since Wednesday morning inspecting buildings for compliance with the directive which Sonko issued three months ago.

Onwers of buildings that have been put on notice include Loise House on Latema Road, Jiame House along Haile Selassie, Karachi Kouse on River Road, Leon House on Tom Mboya Street, Construst House and Ambassador House on Moi Avenue, commercial house cross road among other buildings.

"We believe that they all read our notice which we published in the local dailies and that is why we are going for them. The county will shut down premises that have not been repainted and those involved charged accordingly," said Mr Morintat.

The repainting of building in the city happens after every two years and is aimed at improving the aesthetic value of the city.

Property owners were also given a blanket approval to improve all their plot frontages with concrete blocks.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Legal Affairs
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Lagos is World's Least Safe City, Johannesburg Below Average
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Risks 30-Year Jail Term for Fraud
Ban on Diamond Platnumz, Sailors Songs in Kenya
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
State Funeral for Gambia's Founding Father

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.