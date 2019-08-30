Kenya: Notorious Gang Leader Shot Dead By Police in Kwale

Nairobi — A man described by police as a terror operative and gang leader has been shot dead in the coastal region of Kwale.

The man identified s Mohamed Rashid Mwatsumiro alias Modi was killed during a shoot out with officers who raided his house in Ngomeni on Friday morning, according to Kwale County Commander Tom Odero.

A police officer sustained a gunshot injury during the operation that also led to the recovery of a pistol said to have been used to carry out robberies in Likoni.

Odero says the suspect is linked to a series of attacks in Mombasa and Kwale, including the 2017 Diani ACK church attack, that left two police officers dead and their two rifles stolen from them.

"We will continue to pursue other targets in the area to ensure that all criminal elements are brought to book," he said.

The killing come at time police say they have heightened operation in the coastal region, to flush out terror operatives and criminal gangs, who are responsible for a spate of crime in the region.

His gang is believed to have been behind the beheading of Muslim cleric in mid-August in Ukunda area.

Police said the gang is also blamed for the killing of a Kenya Defence Forces navy officer whose body was burnt in Likoni recently.

Police further accuse him of radicalizing youths and facilitating them to join Al-Shabaab terror group in Somalia.

In the early weeks of August, several people were injured, when criminal gangs raided villages in Nyali, Mombasa County, what was blamed on a gang known as Wakali Kwanza.