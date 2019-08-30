Morocco: Ekiru Wins Half Marathon Gold in Rabat

Rabat, Morocco — Milano City Marathon champion Titus Ekiru overcame humid conditions to cut the tape in 1:01.42 to win the men's Half Marathon on Friday Morning and hand Kenya fifth gold at Africa Games in Rabat, Morocco.

Ekiru beat the Ethiopian pair who took silver and bronze as the other Kenyan in the race was fourth.

"The slopes were a challenge and heat but I thank God for winning. The course was good, At 5km I tried to push pace and see if they will resist but they didn't, so I said at 10km I opened the gap and went all the way to win the race," Ekiru who has also run in Seville Marathon said after the race.

-More to follow-

@alexisaboke is the Sports Editor at Capital FM. He has over 10 years of journalism experience in electronic and print media. Find him on the pitch, track, court, course, pool...