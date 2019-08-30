Kenya: Co-Wives Fight Over Burial of Police Officer

30 August 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Joseph Openda

A court in Nakuru has temporarily stopped the burial of a police officer following a dispute between his two wives, who are fighting to bury his body.

Ms Trizar Nabwire Ouma, the second wife of Bernard Ngugi Gitau, obtained orders of injunction against her co-wife Jane Nyambura Ngugi, who she accused of planning to lock her out of the burial arrangements.

LEGAL WIFE

In her documents filed in court Thursday, Ms Nabwire through her lawyer claimed her co-wife wants to bury their husband without involving her and her children despite having been legally married to Mr Ngugi.

The court heard that Ms Nabwire got married to Mr Ngugi in 2012 as the second wife and got two children.

Ms Nabwire told the court that Mr Ngugi faithfully took care of the family until his death on August 21 after a long battle with diabetes.

She accused her co-wife of maliciously and secretly transferring Mr Ngugi's body from the Naivasha District Hospital mortuary where the deceased's body was being preserved to Kikuyu Mission Hospital.

Ms Nabwire said she only received information from Mr Ngugi's colleagues at the Eburu Police Station in Nakuru that the burial is slated for August 31.

Chief Magistrate Elizabeth Usui issued further orders barring the hospital from releasing the body to anyone before the case is decided.

Ms Nabwire also wanted orders restraining the National Police Service Commission, Police Sacco, Pioneer Insurance Limited and the Cooperative Bank of Kenya from releasing the deceased's benefits until a succession case is decided.

The case will be heard on September 2.

