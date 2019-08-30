Cameroon: North West, South West - Social Media Campaign for School Resumption

In a campaign programme dubbed "OpenSchoolsNow" enticing and challenging messages are conveyed on the need for effective resumption of classes beginning this September 2, 2019.

As the D-Day for the start of the 2019/2020 school year slated for Monday, September 2, 2019 draws nearer, campaigns have intensified through the social media networks for effective resumption of classes in the North West and South West Regions. The two regions have suffered from socio-political crisis for over three years and one of its key disturbing characteristics is the disruption of classes at all rungs of the academic ladder by secessionists. Considering that those who have been using all diabolical methods to stop schooling in the North West and South West Regions have been using the social media networks to threaten, intoxicate and propagate fake information, patriotic Cameroonians are also now using the same social media networks in a programme dubbed "OpenSchoolsNow" to campaign for effective resumption of classes. The campaign organised since August 28, 2019, mostly through face book and twitter carries touching messages. Arguing on why every child must have access to education, they quoted, "According to the Geneva Convention of 12 August 1949, children should be provided with the care and aid they require, and in particular: they should receive an education." To further buttress the point, they say, "Education is a fundamental human rights. We strongly believe that pupils and students in the North West and South West Regions of Cameroon should be given a chance to freely get back to school." Stating the place of education in society, women in the two regions in a picturesque melancholic and mourning state say, "Education is not a privilege. It is a HUMAN RIGHT. Everyone has the right to education, even our children living in #NOSO, including your kids. You, yes, You, #LetUsBackToSchool!." Addressing secessionists who have disrupted schools in the two regions, the campaigners of "OpenSchoolsNow" argue that, "Cameroonian secessionists' children are going to schools abroad. Allow our kids to go to school too. Don't be selfish." The campaigners further state that "The right to education entails the right to learn," and declared that, "No country in the world can develop unless its children have the knowledge and skills to shape their own futures." They equally state, "We strongly believe school boycotts by SECESSIONIST agents in the North West and South West regions of CAMEROON is an act of TERRORISM. It's a BIG CRIME AGAINST HUMANITY." They have appealed "Don't burn our schools, don't kill our teachers... "