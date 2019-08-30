Kenya: Develop ICT Hubs to Create More Job Opportunities for the Youth

Tech investors at the iHub offices at Bishop Magua Centre on Ngong Road, Nairobi (file photo).

A recent report showed that Kenya's internet speed is the fastest in Africa and Middle East.

The country has an impressive average of 15mbps (megabytes per second) followed by Israel at 14.4mbps, South Africa had 6.6 mbps, Morocco (5.2 mbps) and Nigeria (4.1 mbps). The fast internet has created many income-generating opportunities for thousands of Kenyans.

It has handed a lifeline to many, especially the youth, through provision of readily available employment opportunities.

Kenyans are able to buy and sell goods and services online. The prediction that the internet would transform the world into a global village is gradually taking shape not only in the world over but also in Kenya.

As a result of the opportunities created by the internet, thousands of transactions take place daily in what has now become to be known as the digital economy.

ECONOMY

Without a doubt, the digital economy has played a significant role in economic growth.

In the "Digital Economy Blueprint" launched this year by the Ministry of Information and Communications Technology (ICT), Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru called on Kenyans to take advantage of the opportunities created by the internet.

Mr Mucheru noted that the digital economy will connect Kenyans to the world, where their goods, services and expertise will be accessible across borders, opening up markets.

The recent move by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) to engage key players in the digital economy on taxation is a step in the right direction.

SEIZE MOMENT

A framework to bring the digital economy into the tax bracket will help generate more revenue for development.

Last year, Mr Mucheru attributed the high internet speeds and connectivity to the successful implementation of the National Broadband Strategy that has provided a clear framework for public-private sector collaboration and partnership.

"The strategy has enabled the government to rollout the National Optic Fibre Broadband Infrastructure that has linked all the counties to the Internet by fibre cable. Fibre cable ground installation and provision of 4G network coverage has contributed to the high speeds and efficiency in connectivity," said Mr Mucheru.

I wish to urge all county governments to develop ICT centres for the youth. This way, we will be able to create more jobs.

Matthew Mworia, Karatina