Namibia: Civil Body Wants Second Probe Into Patient's Death

THE People's Litigation Centre has urged the Medical Board of Namibia to independently investigate the death of a patient in a queue for treatment at the Robert Mugabe Clinic in Windhoek.

The People's Litigation Centre (PLC), an entity started to help underprivileged Namibians access justice, said this in a statement issued by its director, Umunee Matundu, on Tuesday.

The centre made the call following a press statement by the ministry of health last week that it had sent a team, comprising a senior medical officer, a chief programme officer, a nursing service manager and a control administrative officer, to the clinic to investigate the circumstances of Laimi Nandjebo's death.

Nandjebo (36) died in a queue at that clinic on Tuesday last week after allegedly waiting in vain for help for four hours, and making three unsuccessful attempts to security guards to summon assistance for her.

Health executive director Ben Nangombe said following the investigations, it was concluded that the health personnel on duty acted to the best of their abilities, and in the best interest of the patient under the prevailing circumstances. However, the PLC believes the ministry's investigation could be flawed, and has called for a second probe.

"For purposes of impartiality, we wish to call for an independent investigation into the matter by the Medical Board of Namibia," stated Matundu.

She said the PLC finds the allegations of neglect on the part of the guards and nurses at the clinic alarming.

"The leading concern relates to their said failure to handle the matter of the now deceased Laimi Nandjebo with high priority on the basis of the seriousness of her illness," she stressed. Matundu said individuals who commit to work in the medical profession have the duty to the Namibian community to actively and diligently provide immediate and adequate healthcare.

The incident thus portrays a violation of both the right to human dignity and the right to equity.

"Both these are fundamental human rights, which by all means should remain inviolable. It is indeed impossible to uphold one's dignity and yet bluntly deny them access to basic health as human rights remain interdependent and interrelated," Matundu said, adding that there is an ongoing problem of medical negligence in the Namibian public health sector.

"Medical statistics in Namibia indicate that in our public healthcare systems, we have had several cases of negligence on the part of public servants," she noted.

The case of Nandjebo thus serves as another call for concrete steps to be taken which will indicate the seriousness caused by negligence on the part of public health practitioners, the PLC continued.

"To be in a position of public service is an opportunity that comes with strict responsibility to serve the vision of the Namibian people and uphold the spirit of the Namibian Constitution at all times," reiterated Matundu.