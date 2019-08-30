Namibia: Manase Zeraeua to Be Installed As Chief

CHIEF Manase Meundju Zeraeua will be installed chief of the Ovaherero people in the Erongo region, urban and rural development minister Peya Mushelenga said yesterday.

The minister said the application of the Zeraeua Traditional Authority for recognition is not a new one, but was requested a while ago. Just two weeks ago, president Hage Geingob had complained at the annual meeting of the Council of Traditional Authorities that the government can no longer afford to recognise more traditional authorities and chiefs as it is a financial burden on the state.

At the time, the chairman of the council, chief Immanuel /Gaseb, said the government has so far close to 10 applications waiting in line. According to him, the recognition of more chiefs would lead to more disputes.

In a press statement, the Zeraeua Traditional Authority announced that the installation is expected to take place on 14 September 2019 at Omatjete in the Daures constituency.

According to the statement, Zeraeua got the green light from the urban and rural development ministry, "making Zeraeua chief of the Ovaherero community in the Erongo region".

Jeffrey Kavendjii, the traditional authority's spokesperson, noted in the statement that they have been waiting for seven years to be able to install Zeraeua as chief of the community in the region.

"This is the moment we have all been waiting for. Now that it is finally here, peace-loving people everywhere, in particular in the Erongo region, cannot restrain themselves from the excitement of having their leader," he said.

The installation will also include a cultural expo of traditional Herero food, crafts, fashion and Oviritje performances taking place on the eve of the installation, and after it is done.

"[This will be] as part of our efforts to preserve and strengthen the Herero cultural heritage, in the face of learning, how to deal with the modern world," said Kavendjii.

So far, the country has 52 traditional authorities, whose roles are to advise the government on the use of communal land, amongst others. The Namibian Broadcasting Corporation had reported that the chief was recognised by previous ministers, but procedures were not followed, and the matter was then taken to court.