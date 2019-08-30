South Africa: Mpumalanga Treasury Hosts Supply Chain Management Indaba, 3 Sept

30 August 2019
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The Mpumalanga Provincial Treasury in conjunction with Gert Sibande District Municipality will, on Tuesday, 3 September 2019, host a regional Supply Chain Management (SCM) Indaba in Ermelo.

The Gert Sibande leg of the SCM indaba is the first in a series of planned platform of engagement between the provincial government, district municipalities and suppliers on procurement policy and opportunities in the public and private sectors.

The indaba will be held under the theme "leveraging public sector opportunities to grow Mpumalanga".

MEC Pat Ngomane said: "The SCM Indaba provides an opportunity for the provincial and local government to reassert the fundamental principles of preferential procurement and to make information on business opportunities available to small businesses and cooperatives".

Government departments and public entities are amongst stakeholders that are expected to present on procurement opportunities and provide onsite services on financial and non-financial support services available to small businesses.

Issued by: Mpumalanga Treasury

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

