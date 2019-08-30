Mozambique: 13 Killed in Past Week in Cabo Delgado

Photo: ISS
Mozambique showing Cabo Delgado province.
30 August 2019
Mozambique News Reports And Clippings (Milton Keynes, UK)
By Joseph Hanlon

Business people have become a target of both insurgents and the police in Cabo Delgado. The car of local businessman John Loca was attacked near Quelimane village, Mocimboa da Praia district on Tuesday (27 Aug). Loca and another person in the car were decapitated. And on Saturday (24 Aug) a young local Mocimboa da Praia businessman, Aly Nuro, was arrested by police, allegedly for links with insurgents.

The coastal area of Macomia district, just 100 km north of Pemba, has become a centre of the insurgency in Cabo Delgado. The linked coastal towns of Mucojo and Pangane which were badly damaged by cyclone Kenneth in April are particular targets.

Four fishermen returning from the sea were attacked and beheaded Tuesday afternoon (27 Aug); they were employed by a trader, Momade Mansuli, who lives in Pangane. They were going home to their inland village of Nacotuco. A firth person was beheaded in Simbolongo, who was killed as he was cutting thatch for his roof. Both villages are on the road north of Mucojo, 3 km inland from Pangane and the sea. (Carta da Mocambique, 29 & 28 Aug) There is a good map of Macomia posted on http://bit.ly/Macomia-map

On Monday (26 Aug) a villager in Ulo village in Mocimboa da Praia was killed.

On Friday 23 August, 5 people were killed in Nangade district in the far north of Cabo Delgado. Two were killed in Machava as they returned from spraying the cashew trees against fungus, and three were killed in an outer neighbourhood of Nangade town. (AIM 28 Aug)

More on This
Militant Attacks Kill 13 More People in Cabo Delgado
Fear Grips Locals As Attacks Continue in Northern Mozambique
Mozambique, Tanzania Police In Joint Operation at Cabo Delgado
Seven Killed in Mozambique Attack
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Mozambique News Reports And Clippings. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Mozambique News Reports And Clippings

Most Popular
Mozambique
Legal Affairs
Governance
Conflict
Southern Africa
Terrorism
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Lagos is World's Least Safe City, Johannesburg Below Average
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Risks 30-Year Jail Term for Fraud
Ban on Diamond Platnumz, Sailors Songs in Kenya
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
State Funeral for Gambia's Founding Father

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.