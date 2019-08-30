Uganda: Suspected Killer of Social Worker, Driver Arrested

30 August 2019
The Monitor (Kampala)

Police have arrested a man who is suspected to be behind the abduction and killing of Maria Nagirinya, a 28-year-old social worker and her driver Ronald Kitayimbwa, 35.

Initial reports had indicated that Kitayimbwa was a boda boda rider.

According to Police, the two were abducted on Wednesday evening from the gate of Nagirinya's home in Lungujja Busega Community Zone, a Kampala suburb at about 11.00PM.

Their bodies were found on Friday at Nakituruli, six kilometres from Mukono Town on Kayunga road, in Mukono District. They were found covered with dry grass in a water channel. The body of the woman had cuts on the head.

"We have arrested one suspect who is in custody to help us with investigations. We shall not share his identity with the public at the moment as it may jeopardise investigations," Mr Patrick Onyango, the Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson said in a Friday statement.

He said the motive of the killing is not yet established, but investigations are still ongoing.

He said anybody with information regarding the crime should to pass it in confidence to the nearest police station, or dial 0714 668079 and 0782141157.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Uganda
Legal Affairs
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Lagos is World's Least Safe City, Johannesburg Below Average
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Risks 30-Year Jail Term for Fraud
Ban on Diamond Platnumz, Sailors Songs in Kenya
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
State Funeral for Gambia's Founding Father

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.