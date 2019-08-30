Uganda: Suspected Killer of Social Worker, Driver Arrested

Police have arrested a man who is suspected to be behind the abduction and killing of Maria Nagirinya, a 28-year-old social worker and her driver Ronald Kitayimbwa, 35.

Initial reports had indicated that Kitayimbwa was a boda boda rider.

According to Police, the two were abducted on Wednesday evening from the gate of Nagirinya's home in Lungujja Busega Community Zone, a Kampala suburb at about 11.00PM.

Their bodies were found on Friday at Nakituruli, six kilometres from Mukono Town on Kayunga road, in Mukono District. They were found covered with dry grass in a water channel. The body of the woman had cuts on the head.

"We have arrested one suspect who is in custody to help us with investigations. We shall not share his identity with the public at the moment as it may jeopardise investigations," Mr Patrick Onyango, the Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson said in a Friday statement.

He said the motive of the killing is not yet established, but investigations are still ongoing.

He said anybody with information regarding the crime should to pass it in confidence to the nearest police station, or dial 0714 668079 and 0782141157.