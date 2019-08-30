Mozambique: 85 Per Cent of Mozambicans Have Access to Telecoms

Maputo — The proportion of the Mozambican population reached by telecommunication services has expanded from 65 per cent in 2014 to 85 per cent today, according to the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Transport and Communications, Pedro Ingles.

Speaking in Maputo at the opening session of the third National Telecommunications Conference, a two day event being held under the theme "Telecommunications in Mozambique, Readiness for the Fourth Industrial Revolution", Ingles said that, by the end of the first half of this year, telecommunications had reached 86 per cent of the country's administrative posts and 60 per cent of its localities - which surpasses the targets set in the government's five year programme for 2015-2019.

"The country and the world are undergoing a revolution in telecommunications", said Ingles. "Productive processes and trade are intimately dependent on the evolution of communication technologies, which poses an enormous challenge for the providers and regulators of this service".

The communications sector, he said, is determined to continue expanding 4G services to all districts and administrative posts, in order to reach 100 per cent of the population. The government also intended to implement 5G services in the provincial capitals, and to promote cyber-security.

Over the past four years, Ingles added, apart from expanding the communications network, the country has implemented strategic projects to ensure mass access to the use of information and communication technologies. Among these projects were the migration from analogue to digital broadcasting, the beaming of satellite television to 500 Mozambican villages, and the construction of multi-media community centres.

He expected the conference to make an assessment of the real growth of the telecommunications market, bringing concrete answers to how the country should deal with institutional responsibilities and the challenges of regulating the market.