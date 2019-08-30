Uganda: Butaleja NRM Chairperson Passes On

The remains of former National Resistance Movement (NRM) party chairperson, Dawson Muloki Mauta, will be laid to rest tomorrow at his home in Namulo-Kaiti in Himutu Sub-county, Butaleja District.The body will leave Mbale District today morning to Butaleja council headquarters for councillors to pay their last respects.

Later in the afternoon, the body will be taken to St Luke Namulo-Kaiti Anglican Church for funeral service and later to his ancestral home.

Muloki, 69, succumbed to high blood pressure on Tuesday morning at Masaba Wing Hospital in Mbale Town, where he had been admitted for a week.

Ms Agatha Hamba, the daughter of the deceased, confirmed his demise on social media.

"So today (Tuesday) at 10:45am, Dawson Muloki Mauta gave up the fight and preferred to rest with the angels," Ms Hamba said in a brief statement on her Facebook account, adding that burial arrangements would be communicated later.

Ms Zipola Muloki, the wife of the deceased, said her husband's death is a big blow to the family.

"My sweetheart is gone and now rests in the Lord's hands. I will miss him," Ms Muloki said.

She described the deceased as a hardworking, faithful and loving man, who always cared for his family and his people.

"He has been an educationist who served the ruling government with all his heart," Ms Muloki said.

The NRM chairperson of Himutu Sub-county, Mr Wilson Mugole, hailed the late for having been a loyal party member.

"We have lost a dedicated member of the NRM party, who has sacrificed his personal resources to facilitate party meetings at grassroot level," Mr Mugole said.

Background

The deceased was born in 1950. He leaves behind eight children and a wife.

Muloki was a teacher by profession and taught at various primary schools in Butaleja District.

He later upgraded and became a principal of several teachers' training colleges in the country.

The deceased first served as principal at Kabwangasi Core Primary Teachers College and later joined Kaliro Teacher's College.

Muloki also served at Kamuli Teacher's College, Canon Lawrence Teachers' College in Lira District, Mulanda Teacher's College and Hoima Teacher's College in the same capacity. He retired in 2010.

In 2011, he contested for the Bunyole East parliamentary seat and lost to the former MP, Mr Emmanuel Dombo Lumala.