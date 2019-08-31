Zimbabwe: Gender Commission Dismisses Magaya Bribery Claims

31 August 2019
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Costa Nkomo

THE Zimbabwe Gender Commission (ZGC) will never compromise on its work or soil its image by taking bribes from anyone, let alone those under its investigation, Commission chairperson Margaret Mukahanana has said.

This follows a report by online media that Prophetic Healing and Deliverance (PHD) Ministries leader Walter Magaya, who is under investigation for sexual harassment, had paid the Commission to escape police charges.

In a statement Friday, Mukahanana dismissed bribery allegations which she said were aimed at soiling her Commission's image.

"The Commission is deeply concerned with such malicious stories which do not only tarnish the reputation of ZGC but also have the potential to negatively affect the Commission's investigations in question.

"As such, ZGC would like to unreservedly dismiss the tweet and the online article by ZimEye with contempt that they both deserve," she said.

Mukahanana added that the Commission was guided by the country's laws and therefore will not compromise on its responsibilities through accepting bribes.

"In the face of these heinous allegations and insinuations, the commission would like to assure the nation, respondents and all our stakeholders that ZGC will never ever compromise any of its cases let alone its image by way of accepting bribes or partaking in any corrupt activity," said Mukahanana.

"In the discharge of our mandate as a Commission, we are guided by the Constitution, Zimbabwe Gender Commission Act [10:31] and all the principles of professionalism. And the same principles will apply as the Commission investigates the cases of alleged sexual harassment against Walter Magaya."

Following mounting sexual harassment accusations against Magaya, the Commission recently issued a notice in the Government Gazette notifying the public of its intentions to investigate the Harare preacher.

Magaya is not new to controversy and since the inception of his church in 2010, has been accused of bedding some congregants.

