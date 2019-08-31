Rwanda: Rayon Sports - Goran, Masudi Apply for Vacant Coaching Job

31 August 2019
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Rayon Sports legend Djuma Masudi is reportedly the stand-out candidate for the club's vacant head coaching job after the departure of Brazilian Roberto Oliviera.

The Burundi-born tactician, who inspired the Blues to the league as a player in 2004 and as head coach in the 2016/2017 season, is currently without a club following his dismissal from AS Kigali last season.

Speaking to Saturday Sport on Friday, Rayon Sports spokesperson Jean Paul Nkurunziza confirmed that the club's former skipper is on the long list of applicants for the job.

"It is true. Masudi is on the growing list of applicants."

He added: "The recruitment commission is assessing the applications and assessing their CVs. The final decision of who will be our next coach will be announced by mid-September."

Also notable among the applicants is Serbian Goran Kopunovic, former Police head coach who is credited for transforming the law enforcers' side from an average team to a formidable challenger in the league and Peace Cup tournaments.

editor@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow https://twitter.com/pkamasa

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Rwanda
East Africa
Sport
Soccer
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Lagos is World's Least Safe City, Johannesburg Below Average
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Ban on Diamond Platnumz, Sailors Songs in Kenya
Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Risks 30-Year Jail Term for Fraud
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
State Funeral for Gambia's Founding Father

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.