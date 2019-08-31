Rwanda: Rayon Sports - Goran, Masudi Apply for Vacant Coaching Job

Rayon Sports legend Djuma Masudi is reportedly the stand-out candidate for the club's vacant head coaching job after the departure of Brazilian Roberto Oliviera.

The Burundi-born tactician, who inspired the Blues to the league as a player in 2004 and as head coach in the 2016/2017 season, is currently without a club following his dismissal from AS Kigali last season.

Speaking to Saturday Sport on Friday, Rayon Sports spokesperson Jean Paul Nkurunziza confirmed that the club's former skipper is on the long list of applicants for the job.

"It is true. Masudi is on the growing list of applicants."

He added: "The recruitment commission is assessing the applications and assessing their CVs. The final decision of who will be our next coach will be announced by mid-September."

Also notable among the applicants is Serbian Goran Kopunovic, former Police head coach who is credited for transforming the law enforcers' side from an average team to a formidable challenger in the league and Peace Cup tournaments.

