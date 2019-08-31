Nigeria: Girls Develop App to Tackle Obstructive Parking

31 August 2019
This Day (Lagos)

Four female students from Princeton College, Lagos, have emerged African regional winners at the 2019 Technovation Contest.

The girls are: Miss Daniella Ekekwe, Miss Gbopemioluwa Olukoga, Miss Victory Yinka-Banjo and Miss Tanyalouise Ekekwe.

The students emerged winners after they presented their apps, named, "Frostbits' that was designed to address the menace of obstructive parking in Nigeria, particularly in Lagos, with the use of location sensors, database, app inventor's interface and more.

The app came first in the 'Senior Division Regional 2019 Technovation Competition'.

According to the developers who are trained under New Horizons Computer Learning Centres Ltd, the app would enabled users to park their cars easily without worrying about interference from other drivers.

Speaking on the feat, Education Director, Princeton Schools, Dr Dolapo Bankole, lauded both parents and teachers for joining hands together to aid the success.

"Our emphasis is to produce students with 21st century skills in sciences and technology, so that students from our school can stand to compete with their international counterparts", he added.

Also speaking on the app, Chief executive officer of New Horizons Nigeria, Mr. Tim Akano, commended the company for promoting innovations by investing in modern technology. He also reiterated his support for the college in ensuring continuous progress and sustainability.

