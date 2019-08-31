Nigeria: Jidenna Kicks With Seun Kuti, Mr Eazi in '85 to Africa'

Photo: Jidenna
Jidenna.
31 August 2019
This Day (Lagos)
By Ferdinand Ekechukwu

It has been a season of music collaborations and features in the entertainment scene globally. Just last week Friday, American-born Nigerian singer/songwriter Jidenna Theodore Mobisson, popularly known as Jidenna released his 11-track sophomore album, 85 to Africa, featuring Grammy-nominated Nigerian artiste, Seun Kuti and Banku music exponent, Mr. Eazi.

Jidenna's debut album titled, The Chief was released on February 17, 2017 and peaked at number 38 on the Billboard 200.

The latest album is already a favourite among fans in just a few days. Off the highly anticipated LP is the melodious tune of its first track titled Worth The Weight. The spirited elements of the track are realised in the accompanying video for Worth the Weight.

Seun Kuti voiced the outro of the song with these words: "I believe it's time for an African peoples' powered highway; a highway that will connect the Diaspora and motherland, a global highway for African people all over the world to rediscover themselves. To remember that the only thing that unites black people, globally, the only thing we all have in common is that we are from Africa."

The video to this track happens to be the first visual to the '85 to Africa' album, which the title refers to as the interstate-85 that goes directly to the airport where people can take direct flights to African cities, like Johanesburg and Lagos. With 85 to Africa, the Grammy-nominated artiste had explained during a radio interview with LA's Real 92.3 that he wanted to share a message of unity across the African Diaspora.

Jidenna added that the album was like a musical road trip, meant to take listeners on a cross-genre sonic journey as they move through it.

In the lead-up to the album release, the 'Classic Man' had dropped a couple of singles including Tribe, Sufi Woman, and Zodi in which he featured Mr Eazi.

Worth the Weight is described as a fiery album opener -- one that gets straight to the point. Jidenna's 85 to Africa serves as a sort of highway, leading Africans in the diaspora back to the motherland, and this track acts as an invitation for black people all over the world to make the journey. On his verses, Jidenna raps about the struggles he has endured as a black American. His passionate stanzas are interrupted by a spoken word refrain from Seun Kuti, who instills black pride in his listeners.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Entertainment
Music
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Lagos is World's Least Safe City, Johannesburg Below Average
Ban on Diamond Platnumz, Sailors Songs in Kenya
Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Risks 30-Year Jail Term for Fraud
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
State Funeral for Gambia's Founding Father

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.