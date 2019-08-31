Rwanda: Bisengimana Vows to Make Bugesera 'More Competitive'

31 August 2019
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Justin Bisengimana has vowed to turn Bugesera into a more competitive team following his recent signing as new head coach of the Rwanda Premier League side.

"We have to move from the mid-table status to a trophy-winning team. That is our challenge come next season," he told Saturday Sport on Friday.

Bugesera have made a number of big signings after a poor 2018/2019 season, in which they finished in 12th position on the 16-team league table.

Among other arrivals, the club signed former Rayon Sports forward Shaban 'Tchabalala' Hussein from Ethiopian side Coffee Sport Club, striker Francis Mustafa (from Kenya's giants Gor Mahia) as well as Jacques Wilonja who crossed from local archrivals Espoir.

It is also reported that the club have finalised talks with a number of other prospects, including foreign players, who will be unveiled next week.

