Kenya: Homeboyz Confront Mwamba in Christie 7s

A cracker beckons when champions Homeboyz face Mwamba, while fancied Series leaders Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) take on Masinde Muliro University in Christie Sevens Main Cup quarterfinals on Sunday at the RFUEA grounds.

Impala Saracens take on Nondescripts, while Nakuru face Gibson Weru's Menengai Oilers in the other main Cup quarterfinal matches.

KCB, who top the Stanbic Bank National Sevens Series standings with 72 points and Mwamba, who are second with 69 points, are likely to meet in the Cup semi-finals.

That will either see the bankers stretch their Series if they are to go all the way to win the Christies or Mwamba will close in and in fact take the lead if they are to claim victory.

That will then make the final leg of the Series, the Driftwood evens in Mombasa pulsating affair even with Series defending champions Homeboyz (64) and Nakuru (64) also still strong contention for the Series title.

Mwamba, who boast of two wins from Kabeberi and Prinsloo, top Pool "A" unbeaten with Nondies settling third, while Homeboyz wound second in Pool "B" where Impala Saracens reigned supreme to top even after drawing Quins 17-17.

Nakuru won Pool "C" also on a clean sheet with giant killers Masinde Muliro University, who stunned Kabras Sugar 19-12 before forcing a 17-17 draw against Blak Blad from Kenyatta University, finishing second.

KCB topped Pool "D" unbeaten with Menengai Oilers settling second.

On Saturday, defending champions Homeboyz, series leaders Kenya Commercial Bank and Mwamba won their opening two matches to ease through to the main Cup quarter-finals.

Menengai Oilers also won their first two matches to reach the Cup quarter-finals of Christie Sevens, the penultimate leg of the Stanbic Bank National Sevens Series.

Bush Mwale scored a brace of tries as Homeboyz beat Kenya Harlequin 17-12 in their Pool"B" encounter.

Mwale gave Homeboyz the lead 5-0 at the break but that was cancelled out by Jasper Ochieng's and Solomon Kola's tries as Quins claimed the lead 12-5.

Mwale would seal his brace as Mohammed Omollo converted to level 12-12.

Then Brian Songoi landed the winning try for Homeboyz, who had beaten Pirates from Uganda 46-5 in their opener.

"It is good and our hopes are still high. We are chasing a first win of the season and its possible to retain Christie Sevens if the boys put their feet firmly on the grounds," said Homeboyz coach Simon Odongo.

Levi Amunga landed a hat-trick of tries as KCB thrashed Daystar Falcons 26-7. Amunga's try cancelled Kevin Kioko's try as the bankers levelled 7-7 at the break. Amunga landed twice more with compatriot Mike Kimwele scoring their last try as Samuel Asati wrapped it up with three conversions.

KCB, who won Kakamega and Dala Sevens, launched their quest for a season's hat-trick with a 17-5 victory against Northern Suburbs in their Pool "D" duel.

"We won two matches but not the way I wanted. It was a bit scrappy with injuries on Jacob Ojee and Johnstone Olindi taking a toll on our display as we made some adjustments," said KCB coach Dennis Mwanja.

Also in Pool "D", Menengai Oilers rolled over Northern Suburbs 29-21 after withstanding a second half assault.

Oilers had beaten Falcons 29-5 earlier on. Harold Anduvate scored a double as Amos Onyikwa and Nicholas Mogire landed once each to give Oilers a huge 26-0 lead.

Wilson Juma converted Brian Mutugi's score as Suburbs hit back to trail 29-7. Patrick Klevert and John Ngige also landed once each.

SUNDAY'S PROGRAMME

Challenge Trophy

8:40am - Strathmore v Pirates

9:00am - Northern Suburbs v Kabras Sugar

9:20am - Quins v Egerton

9:40am - Blakblad v Daystar

Main Cup quarterfinals

10:00am - Mwamba v Homeboyz

10:20am - KCB v MMUST

10:40am - Impala v Nondies

11:00am - Nakuru v Oilers