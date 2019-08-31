South Africa: Two Dead, Five Injured in Collision On N11 in Mpumalanga

31 August 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Alex Mitchley

Two people were killed and five others injured after two vehicles collided on the N11 in Amersfoort, Mpumalanga, on Saturday.

Paramedics arrived on the scene shortly after 14:30 and found two people had sustained fatal injuries.

Both were declared dead on the scene.

"Another patient had sustained serious injuries while four others had sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate," ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen said in a statement.

"ER24, as well as the provincial EMS, transported the injured to hospital for further medical care."

The police were on the scene investigating the accident.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

