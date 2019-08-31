South Africa: Two Dead, Five Injured in Collision On N11 in Mpumalanga

Two people were killed and five others injured after two vehicles collided on the N11 in Amersfoort, Mpumalanga, on Saturday.

Paramedics arrived on the scene shortly after 14:30 and found two people had sustained fatal injuries.

Both were declared dead on the scene.

"Another patient had sustained serious injuries while four others had sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate," ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen said in a statement.

"ER24, as well as the provincial EMS, transported the injured to hospital for further medical care."

The police were on the scene investigating the accident.

Source: News24