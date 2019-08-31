South Africa: One Killed, Three Others Injured During a Robbery At Tavern Near Westonaria

One person was killed and three others injured during an armed robbery at a tavern between Westonaria and Randfontein in Gauteng on Friday.

According to ER24, paramedics arrived at the tavern shortly after 23:00, where four people had been shot.

"A man was found with fatal injuries and was declared dead at the scene by paramedics," ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen said in a statement.

"Another patient was found with serious injuries. Two others were found with moderate injuries."

Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo confirmed the incident, adding a case of murder, three cases of attempted murder and a case business robbery had been opened.

"The suspects allegedly took alcohol, cigarettes and an undisclosed amount of cash," Masondo told News24.

"We are still searching for the armed suspects."

Source: News24