South Africa: Manhunt After Woman, 30, Found Dead in Her Car in Port Elizabeth

31 August 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Alex Mitchley

The police are looking for an unknown number of suspects responsible for murdering Sisanda Fani, 30, from Walmer in Port Elizabeth on Saturday.

According to the police, Fani's body was discovered by a resident close to an apartment complex earlier on Saturday morning.

"She was found outside a complex on Restitution Road in Walmer.

"Her body was found at about 06:00 by a resident who exited the Fairfield complex and noticed a VW Polo parked on the pavement in front of it," said police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg.

Fani was found in her vehicle, with a single gunshot wound to her head.

Earlier on Saturday, News24 reported a 39 year-old woman was allegedly shot in the head by her estranged husband after attempting to pick up some of her belongings at his house in Summerstrand, also on Saturday morning.

The Port Elizabeth couple was in the process of divorcing and the victim's husband confronted her as she went to the house, Van Rensburg said.

The couple's three children - aged two, seven and 10 - were present during the incident, but ran to a neighbouring property.

Mount Road cluster commander Major General Thembisile Patekile urged women to request a police escort whenever they needed to go back home to fetch any belongings especially after leaving home due to domestic-related incidents.

"Never confront your partner alone in situations of domestic violence as these may have serious or fatal consequences," Patekile said in a statement.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

