Kenya: Five-Star Gor Mahia Down Tusker

Defending champions Gor Mahia started their campaign for a 19th Kenyan Premier League title with an emphatic 5-2 win over Tusker at Moi Stadium in Kisumu on Saturday.

The hotly contested match that attracted a sizeable crowd saw Gor Mahia score its first goal through Nicholas Kipkirui in the first half, before Kenneth Muguna, Boniface Omondi, Charles Momanyi added four more in the second half.

Tusker striker Boniface Muchiri scored both of his side's goals.

Gor Mahia's coach Steven Polack lauded his charges for the exemplary performance during the team's opening match.

He acknowledged the few mistakes made in the first half that were, however corrected in the second half.

"I am proud of the game, my players have played well because the match was tough. It took us a while before changing to a physical game that had us score four more goals during the second half," said coach Polack.

He affirmed that the club is hoping to garner more points and retain the tittle this season.

Coach Robert Matano of Tusker blamed the defeat on lack of concentration among his charges.

" My players were kind of distracted during the match, but we will have a come back during our next play," assured Matano.

The chilled evening match started with a one-minute silence in respect to Gor's deceased former player Erick Obura, before cheers from the fans who had filled the stadium.

The exchanges began on a high note with both teams struggling to settle early on.

A direct ball from Gor's Tobias Otieno to Nicholas Kipkirui saw the latter stretch his left boot that slightly missed the net in the 15th minute.

Tusker then gave the league champions a run for their money when Timothy Otieno went pass Gor's three defenders before missing the net in the 20th minute.

K'Ogalo took the lead in the 25th minute after Nicholas Kipkirui scored past Tusker's defenders after latching on a good delivery from Dickson Ambundo.

Tusker restored parity in the 35th minute from a well worked move that was finished by striker Boniface Muchiri.

The highly charged match saw Gor captain Kenneth Muguna slapped with a yellow card in the 16th minute.

K'Ogalo were impressive in the second half and Muguna scored through a penalty in the 61st minute.

Midfielder Lawrence Juma attempted to give Gor a third goal, but the pass was cleared to safety in the 65th minute by Tusker's custodian, Robert Mboya.

Tusker drew level again in the 75th minute as Muchiri scored his second of the day.

A header by Gor's Charles Momanyi in the 78th minute gave his side the lead once more.

Miscommunication between Tusker defenders and goalkeeper saw Kenneth Muguna score Gor Mahia's fourth goal in the 82nd minute. A clean pass from Wellington Ochieng was finished off by Muguna.

Boniface Omondi put the game beyond Tusker as he hit the fifth in the 90th minute.

Earlier at the same venue, Ulinzi Stars gunned down newcomers Kisumu All Stars 2-0 courtesy of a second half brace from Enosh Ochieng.