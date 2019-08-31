South Africa: Tent Collapses During Meeting in Durban, Three Children Rushed to Hospital

31 August 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Alex Mitchley

Three children were rushed to hospital and 15 others treated for minor injuries in Durban on Saturday after a tent collapsed due to strong winds.

Rescue Care paramedics arrived on the scene on Bellair Road near the Cato Manor sports ground, where a number of people were having a meeting in the tent before it collapsed.

Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said a number of people had sustained minor injuries and three children were seriously injured.

"Three kids were rushed to hospital by community members, they were seriously injured," Jamieson said.

Paramedics treated 15 patients, most of them adults for minor injuries, he added, saying the tent collapsed because of the severe winds.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

