Kenya/Malawi: Harambee Starlets Confront Malawi Under Closed Doors

It is do-or-die for Kenya women's national football team, Harambee Starlets in their 2020 Olympic qualifier return match against Malawi at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Sunday.

The match, which will be played behind closed doors, promises to be an explosive one since both side have a chance to qualify for the next round of the competition.

Malawi won the first leg 3-2 in Blantyre on Wednesday.

Cynthia Shilwata and Mwanahalima Adam were on target for the Starlets coached by David Ouma in the midweek clash and a win against the visitors will see them storm to the third round of the qualifier courtesy of the two away goals.

On Saturday, the team held their final training ahead of the match at Camp Toyoyo where assistant coach Jackline Juma expressed confidence that her charges will trounce their opponents.

"The two away goals are a motivation to us and I am confident we will get the crucial win to proceed to the next stage, "said coach Juma.

Starlets missed a series of chances in the midweek clash and Juma said the have worked on their finishing and will be out to utilise any chance that come their way to walk away with a win. She said all the players are fit for the duel.

"We are looking forward to the chances we lost. We have no major injury to distract us therefore nothing should stand on our way to victory, "she said.

On her part, Adam called on home supporters to stand with the team despite the match being played behind closed doors. "I am asking all our fans o stand with us as much as the match will be played behind closed door. It won't be easy but we are motivated to get a win, "said Adam.

The winner in the match will face either Ghana or Gabon in the third round of the qualifier.

Probable Starlets line-up:

Goalkeeper: Annette Kundu; Defenders: Vivian Nasaka, Nelly Sawe, Dorcas Shikobe and Ruth Ingosi; Midfielders: Sheril Angachi, Elizabeth Wambui, Cynthia Shilwato and Janet Moraa