Kenya: Court Won't Solve Revenue Row, Ruto Tells Governors

Deputy President William Ruto has faulted the Council of Governors (CoG) leadership for the impasse on the Division on Revenue Bill, 2019.

Speaking at African Independent Pentecostal Church of Africa Church in Nakuru Town on Saturday, Dr Ruto said he had approached the CoG chairperson Wycliffe Oparanya to pursue dialogue instead of moving to court.

STALEMATE

"As leaders, we need to look for solutions to end this stalemate instead of going to court. I had advised Mr Oparanya that issues regarding division of revenue could only be resolved through inter- governmental agencies but he told me had an alternative solution," said Dr Ruto.

He added: "What is happening now could have been avoided had Mr Oparanya listened to my advice. His alternative solution seems not to work. Had he tabled his concerns before the Inter-Governmental Economic and Budget Council, we would have found a solution."

The DP said Mr Oparanya's interventions are to blame for the current stalemate.

"It is important to use the structures set up for the management of devolution to reach into an agreement on matters involving sharing of revenue or any other matter," said the DP.

He said President Uhuru Kenyatta's position that there are no additional funds to the counties still stands.

DEVELOPMENT

"The National Assembly and Senate must resolve this matter to enable us proceed with development," he added.

The National Assembly and the Senate have disagreed over the crucial bill that allocates funds to county governments.

Whereas the National Assembly has proposed that counties get Sh316 billion, the Senate wants them allocated Sh327 billion.

Governors have moved to the Supreme Court to challenge the division of shareable revenue.

The DP emphasised the importance of Nakuru in national politics.

"Nakuru County brings together all communities and it is Jubilee's agenda to unite Kenyans," said the DP

He said the problems bedevilling the stalled Sh34billion Itare dam will soon be solved to ensure Nakuru gets adequate water supply.

ITARE DAM

"Itare dam is a national project and it will be completed since we have resolved some of the problems affecting it," said Dr Ruto.

Dr Ruto said the Malewa dam project, which will boost water supply in Naivasha and Gilgil towns, will also be commissioned before the end of the year.

On traffic congestion on the busy Nakuru -Nairobi highway, the DP announced that tendering process for the construction of a dual carriageway had been completed.

"The four-lane dual carriageway from Nairobi to Mau Summit work will start before the end of the year," said Dr Ruto.

He also assured residents that the construction of an industrial park in Naivasha, is on course.

"This project will be launched before the end of the year as the Standard Gauge Railway has reached Naivasha Town," said the DP who supports the elevation of Nakuru town to a city status.