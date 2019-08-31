South Africa: Bafana Bafana Name New Head Coach

Cape Town — Bafana Bafana on Saturday confirmed the appointment of new head coach Molefi Ntseki .

Ntseki fills the vacancy left by Stuart Baxter, who quit his role as head coach following South Africa's quarter-final exit at the African Cup of Nations.

Bafana announced the news on their official Twitter account saying that Ntseki was " unanimously endorsed by the entire SAFA NEC "

Ntseki was assistant coach at Bloemfontein Celtic from 2010-2012 before joining SAFA as under-17 head coach.

He was also assistant to former Bafana coaches Shakes Mashaba, Owen da Gama and recently Baxter.

"All these tenures have prepared me enough to stand on my own. We went as far as the quarter-finals in Egypt and I was very much part of the decision making processes and with any coach I have worked with," Ntseki said on the SAFA website.

Ntseki's first assignment as head coach will be an international friendly against Zambia on Saturday, September 7 at the Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

Molefi Ntseki has been appointed new Bafana Bafana coach. He was unanimously endorsed by the entire SAFA NEC pic.twitter.com/s4qfgJDNqv-- Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) August 31, 2019

