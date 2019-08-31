South Africa: SA's Klaasen Cruises Through 1st Round At Us Open

31 August 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Sport24

Cape Town — South African Raven Klaasen has cruised through his first-round doubles match at the 2019 US Open.

Klaasen and his New Zealander partner Michael Venus, who are the third seeds in the men's doubles, secured a routine 6-2, 6-1 victory over the French duo of Gilles Simon and Adrian Mannarino on Friday night.

They will now turn their immediate attention to their second-round match on Saturday night that will see them take on the team of Miomir Kecmanovic and Casper Ruud.

Klaasen (36) has reached two grand slam doubles finals - the 2014 Australian Open and Wimbledon last year - but he has lost them both.

Compiled by: Lloyd Burnard

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

