South Africa: SA 'A' Lose Again As India Take 2-0 Series Lead

Cape Town — The South Africa 'A' side has lost the second unofficial ODO to India 'A' in Thiruvananthapuramon Saturday in a contest that was shortened because of rain.

It means that the Indians now have a 2-0 lead in the five-match series after winning Thursday's opener at the same venue.

A wet outfield meant that the contest was reduced 21 overs per side and after losing the toss, the South Africans were asked to bat first.

They posted a more than acceptable 162/5 despite losing a couple of early wickets quickly with spinner George Linda top-scoring with a quick-fire 52* (25).

There were also valuable contributions from skipper Temba Bavuma (40 off 33) and Heinrich Klaasen (31 off 27).

The Indians did not have it all their own way and a flurry of late wickets for SA 'A' made things interesting, but in the end the hosts were relatively comfortable as they got over the line with an over to spare.

The pick of the South African bowlers was seamer Junior Dala, who left with figures of 2/25 (3).

Scores in brief:

SA 'A' 162/5 in 21 (Linde 52*, Bavuma 40)

India 'A' 163/8 in 20 (Kishan 55, Dala 2.25)

India 'A' won by 2 wickets and lead the 5-match series 2-0

Compiled by Lloyd Burnard

Source: Sport24