South Africa: SA 'A' Lose Again As India Take 2-0 Series Lead

31 August 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Sport24

Cape Town — The South Africa 'A' side has lost the second unofficial ODO to India 'A' in Thiruvananthapuramon Saturday in a contest that was shortened because of rain.

It means that the Indians now have a 2-0 lead in the five-match series after winning Thursday's opener at the same venue.

A wet outfield meant that the contest was reduced 21 overs per side and after losing the toss, the South Africans were asked to bat first.

They posted a more than acceptable 162/5 despite losing a couple of early wickets quickly with spinner George Linda top-scoring with a quick-fire 52* (25).

There were also valuable contributions from skipper Temba Bavuma (40 off 33) and Heinrich Klaasen (31 off 27).

The Indians did not have it all their own way and a flurry of late wickets for SA 'A' made things interesting, but in the end the hosts were relatively comfortable as they got over the line with an over to spare.

The pick of the South African bowlers was seamer Junior Dala, who left with figures of 2/25 (3).

Scores in brief:

SA 'A' 162/5 in 21 (Linde 52*, Bavuma 40)

India 'A' 163/8 in 20 (Kishan 55, Dala 2.25)

India 'A' won by 2 wickets and lead the 5-match series 2-0

Compiled by Lloyd Burnard

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Ban on Diamond Platnumz, Sailors Songs in Kenya
Lagos is World's Least Safe City, Johannesburg Below Average
Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Risks 30-Year Jail Term for Fraud
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.