Uganda: Irene Ntale Signed By Universal

Uganda's solo female singer-songwriter and guitarist Irene Ntale has been signed to Universal Music Group Nigeria (UMGNG), a division of Universal Music Publishing Group.

To mark the milestone, she released Nyamba (Help Me) her first single with the global label.

Ntale joins a list of other African musicians signed to Universal's various African divisions. They include Tanzania's Vanessa Mdee, South Africa's Nasty C and Sho Madjozi, Nigeria's Tekno and Mr Eazi.

Under the agreement signed on August 21, Ntale's music will, through UMGHG, be available for extensive discovery, marketing, promotion and distribution trough UMGHG's network.

The musician will also partner with U-Live Africa, a division of UMGNG, to produce her annual Ntale Live concert in Kampala that debuted last year.

"Being signed to Universal Music Group Nigeria is the beginning of a new journey as we plan to take over the world," Ntale said.

"I want all my fans to fall in love, dance and be unafraid to express themselves when they listen to this song."

"We are excited to have Ntale join the family. She is an extremely talented artist and her dedication to her craft has paid off in East Africa.

This partnership has been two years in the making, and we are excited to be on this journey with her as she sets her eyes on Africa and then the world," the UMGNG general manager, Ezegozie Eze said.

Based in California, US, Universal Music Publishing Group is the world's leading music company. It owns and operates a broad array of businesses in more than 60 countries.

The international artistes signed to the label include Taylor Swift, Rihana, Lady Gaga, Mariah Carey, Elton John, Jay-Z, Lana Del Rey and Queen.

Before the Universal deal, Ntale had broken up with the Swangz Avenue label in Kampala two years ago.

Background and career

Ntale was born on January 30, 1989 in Uganda and attended Kitante Primary School, Kitante Hill School for he O Level, Makerere High for A level and Kyambogo University for a Bachelor of Procurement and Logistics Management degree.

She plays acoustic RnB reggae and soul music and has shared the stage with Jahcoustics from Germany and Nneka from Nigeria.

She has released a number of songs among them Love Letter featuring Bebe Cool. Her latest songs are Guluma featuring Jules Sentore, Post Me featuring Mr. Eazi, Enamba, and Pen and Paper featuring Ray Signature.

She won the Hipipo Music Awards Best Female Break through Artist 2013, and Best Female Artist, Buzz Teeniez Awards 2014 and 2015.

Ntale has released songs such as: Gyobera, Olindaba, Sembera, Nkubukinze, Ono Mwana, Bikoola, Kabugo, Langi Empya, Stamina Daddy, He Go Down, Omuwano Gwekiro, Stay With Me, Gukuba and Love Letter featuring Bebe Cool, among others.