South Africa: Miserable US Open for SA Ends With Klaasen Defeat

31 August 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Garrin Lambley - Sport24

Cape Town — A miserable 2019 US Open for South Africa came to an unexpected end on Saturday when Raven Klaasen and his New Zealand partner Michael Venus crashed out of the men's doubles.

Klaasen and Venus, who were the third seeds, lost 6-4, 0-6, 6-4 to unheralded unseeded duo, Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic and Casper Ruud of Norway, in 1 hour and 56 minutes.

Klaasen was the last South African player in the singles or doubles draw after Kevin Anderson pulled out injured prior to the tournament and Lloyd Harris suffered a first round defeat on Tuesday.

Harris, the world No 100, lost in straight sets - 7-5, 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (7/3) - to Belarusian qualifier Egor Gerasimov .

Meanwhile, in the wheelchair event that starts on September 5, Kgothatso Montjane will again feature in the women's singles and doubles.

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Ban on Diamond Platnumz, Sailors Songs in Kenya
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
Lagos is World's Least Safe City, Johannesburg Below Average
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Fans Open Late Ivorian Singer DJ Arafat's Grave After Funeral

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.