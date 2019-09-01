South Africa: 67-Year-Old Thwarts Attack On 84-Year-Old Relative, Gets Stabbed With Garden Shears

31 August 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Alex Mitchley

An attack on an elderly woman was thwarted on Friday after a relative of hers came to her aid but was then stabbed in the mouth with a pair of garden shears.

According to the police, the 84-year-old woman had just arrived at her home in Hillcrest, KwaZulu-Natal, when she was accosted by an unknown man.

As she was getting out of her vehicle, the suspect grabbed her by the throat and a scuffle ensued, police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said.

One of her relatives, who arrived at the house to visit her, intervened by trying to get the suspect away from the elderly lady.

The suspect then grabbed the shears from a garage and stabbed the 67-year-old man in the mouth.

"The suspect fled the scene on foot with the garden shears. While the suspect was fleeing from the scene, he stole a bicycle from another house and used it to flee," Zwane said.

However, the suspect did not get far as the neighbourhood watch was alerted and a search was conducted.

"The suspect was apprehended riding the stolen bicycle on Stockville Road. The stolen garden shears that was in his possession was also recovered," Zwane said.

The suspect was handed over to the police and has been charged with house robbery, attempted murder and theft.

The condition of the 67-year-old man was not immediately clear.

He is expected to appear in the Pinetown Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

