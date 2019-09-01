South Africa: Missing UCT Student - Man, 42, Arrested in Connection With Uyinene's Disappearance

A 42-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of missing UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana, Western Cape police have confirmed.

Mrwetyana, 19, went missing last Saturday and was last seen in the Claremont area. She lived at Roscommon House on Main Road in Claremont, a student residence leased by the University of Cape Town.

"In the early hours of Friday morning, [SAPS] supported by Western Cape Flying Squad members arrested a 42-year-old suspect in Claremont," said spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa.

"An extensive investigation is currently under way to determine the whereabouts of the missing person. All avenues are being looked into, including the place where she was last seen."

Potelwa said they were confident that the arrest and questioning of the man would reveal more answers and bring an end to "days of uncertainty for her family, friends and all others concerned".

The man would appear in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Monday.

An autopsy and DNA tests will be conducted on a body that was found in Lingelethu West, Khayelitsha earlier this week on Monday.

This body has not been confirmed as Uyinene's, amid social media reports earlier this week that her body had been found.

Police urged everyone to allow space for the investigation to unfold.

Private investigator Noel Pratten, who was roped in to help find Uyinene, told News24 on Thursday that "fake news" was hurtful to the investigation and was "most terrible" for the parents involved.

He said all clues regarding her whereabouts would be followed up on.

"While we need to work every clue we get, fake news about her whereabouts or her condition are inflammatory," he said.

