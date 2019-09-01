South Africa: Durban 'Highway Rapist' Sentenced to 405 Years Behind Bars

A serial rapist who attacked his victims at spots along the busy M19 highway in Durban, has been sentenced to 405 years imprisonment.

Moses Mavila, dubbed the "highway rapist", appeared in the Pinetown Magistrate's Court on Friday, where the sentence was handed down by Magistrate Bilkish Asmal.

Mavila pleaded guilty to more than 60 cases of robbery and rape earlier this year.

NPA regional spokesperson Natasha Kara confirmed Mavila had been sentenced to 32 terms of life and 405 years imprisonment after he pleaded guilty in May to 32 counts of rape, 2 counts of attempted rape and 27 counts of robbery.

Over a three year period, Mavila preyed on unemployed women aged between 20 and 58-years-old, confirmed Kara. He attacked 34 women.

The 29-year-old man would lure his victims to the Westville and New Germany areas with the promise of work, News24 previously reported.

"His modus operandi was that he would tell the women that his employer was looking for a domestic helper and convince them to take a taxi with him. They would get off the taxi on the M19 Highway near Westville where he would threaten them with a knife and proceed to tie them up, rape and rob them. The accused would flee the scene, leaving them bound," Kara said.

He stole their money, cellphones, and bankcards and in one instance, he even stole the victim's shoes.

Most of his victims were raped along secluded areas of the M19 highway in the western part of the city.

His reign of terror came to an end on Valentine's Day when he was arrested in New Germany at his place of work following another rape incident, involving a 25-year-old victim, along the same highway on January 18. The victim, who was robbed, raped and left tied up, was assisted by community members following the attack.

"In aggravation of sentence, State advocate Alex Khanyile handed in victim impact statements compiled by some of the complainants and facilitated by court preparation officer Bonisile Mngoma. The common sentiment through all these statements was the horror they experienced at the hands of the accused," Kara said.

The Acting Director of Public Prosecutions in Kwa-Zulu Natal Advocate Elaine Zungu adds: "The sentence and conviction in this matter is indicative that justice has been served. While employment is difficult to obtain, we appeal to the community to be wary of job offers and prospects as matters of this nature are becoming prevalent."

Source: News24