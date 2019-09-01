South Africa: Banyana Draw in Opening 2020 Olympic Qualifier

31 August 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Sport24

Cape Town — Banyana Banyana played to a 0-0 draw against Botswana on Friday night at the National Stadium in Gaborone in the first leg of their first 2020 Olympic qualifier.

Banyana failed to convert any of their chances in what was rather a tough and rough match, as Botswana parked the bus and had impressive saves from goalkeeper Sedilame Mogotsi.

Head coach Desiree Ellis went into the game with the will to win however; it was not to be as Mogotsi kept Botswana in the match.

Busisiwe Ndimeni was brought into the match in the 39th minute, after Robyn Moodaly was injured and had to be substituted after a nasty knock on her ankle.

The second half saw teenager Noxolo Cesane come on for Rhoda Mulaudzi in the 73rd minute, as Banyana tried to get the away goal.

"It was a battle out there," said Desiree Ellis.

"We knew that Botswana would come at us with the counter attack and the pitch did not suit the way we wanted to play.

"The big factor that we will take from here is that we did not conceded and that is very important in such matches."

Banyana Banaya will travel back to Johannesburg, South Africa tomorrow morning to continue preparations for the return leg against Botswana.

This match will be played on Tuesday, September 3 at Orlando Stadium.

Kickoff is scheduled for 19:00.

-Supplied/SAFA website

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Ban on Diamond Platnumz, Sailors Songs in Kenya
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
Lagos is World's Least Safe City, Johannesburg Below Average
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Fans Open Late Ivorian Singer DJ Arafat's Grave After Funeral

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.