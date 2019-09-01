South Africa: Banyana Draw in Opening 2020 Olympic Qualifier

Cape Town — Banyana Banyana played to a 0-0 draw against Botswana on Friday night at the National Stadium in Gaborone in the first leg of their first 2020 Olympic qualifier.

Banyana failed to convert any of their chances in what was rather a tough and rough match, as Botswana parked the bus and had impressive saves from goalkeeper Sedilame Mogotsi.

Head coach Desiree Ellis went into the game with the will to win however; it was not to be as Mogotsi kept Botswana in the match.

Busisiwe Ndimeni was brought into the match in the 39th minute, after Robyn Moodaly was injured and had to be substituted after a nasty knock on her ankle.

The second half saw teenager Noxolo Cesane come on for Rhoda Mulaudzi in the 73rd minute, as Banyana tried to get the away goal.

"It was a battle out there," said Desiree Ellis.

"We knew that Botswana would come at us with the counter attack and the pitch did not suit the way we wanted to play.

"The big factor that we will take from here is that we did not conceded and that is very important in such matches."

Banyana Banaya will travel back to Johannesburg, South Africa tomorrow morning to continue preparations for the return leg against Botswana.

This match will be played on Tuesday, September 3 at Orlando Stadium.

Kickoff is scheduled for 19:00.

