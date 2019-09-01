South Africa: Cosatu to Mboweni - Withdraw Incoherent Economy Document

29 August 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Lizeka Tandwa

Trade union federation Cosatu demanded that National Treasury withdraws its recently released document to encourage economic growth, saying it makes government incoherent, confused and unreliable.

Speaking at a media briefing at its Johannesburg headquarters on Thursday, Cosatu deputy general secretary Solly Phetoe said it questioned why the document was released without consultation with Cabinet.

"In principle, Cosatu is open to all proposals from all quarters about how to address our economic crisis, in particular our rising levels of unemployment. But we have some questions about the draft economic recovery strategy document.

"The document is trying to exploit our economic crisis by pursuing a right wing agenda that was defeated in several ANC conferences. This document ventures into the domain of other departments and, at the same time, it does not offer any proposed real changes to the fiscal, monetary or other macro-economic policies, including inflation targeting," he said.

Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi questioned Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's intentions with the document, saying that he was acting like a prime minister in President Cyril Ramaphosa's absence. She added that she was confident that Ramaphosa knew nothing about the release of the document.

"The strategy acknowledges the fuel price regime is stifling economic growth, but fails to say what government should do about it. What happened to the research commissioned by government on a fuel price cap that was supposed to be finalised earlier this year?

"The biggest threat to the economy is the pending collapse of state-owned enterprises, the burgeoning levels of corruption, the loss of R150bn a year to corruption and wasteful expenditure, and declining tax revenues. The strategy talks only about Eskom, but fails to provide concrete plans to stabilise, save and grow the many SOEs on the verge of collapse," Cosatu said in its statement.

The 77-page report, Economic Transformation, Inclusive Growth and Competitiveness: Towards an Economic Strategy for South Africa, includes interventions and reforms to reverse the country's "downward trend" of economic growth. Treasury says the proposals could raise the country's economic growth rate by up to 3% and create as many as a million job opportunities.

Speaking to News24 earlier, ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe praised the draft outlook for focusing on a more stable macro-economic framework, saying it reflected a broader desire to lessen public sector debt and to boost business confidence.

"It also seems to have a great bias towards labour intensive methods, among others learnerships, and is primarily targeted at the youth," said Mabe, adding that this was a good suggestion.

On Wednesday, Treasury Director General Dondo Mogajane, speaking to journalists on the sidelines of a Parliamentary briefing, said Treasury had engaged with other ministers and director generals of departments for input before releasing the paper.

The SACP said it had "noted" the report and had "serious concerns".

Mabe said the ANC itself could only now look at the document, which was published on Tuesday afternoon, and all the different stakeholders had been taken on board.

"We can only make a positive and meaningful contribution when all social partners are involved, at one and each playing a meaningful role towards the South Africa we want," said Mabe.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Ban on Diamond Platnumz, Sailors Songs in Kenya
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
Lagos is World's Least Safe City, Johannesburg Below Average
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Fans Open Late Ivorian Singer DJ Arafat's Grave After Funeral

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.