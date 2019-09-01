Namibia Well Positioned As Logistics Hub - Mbumba

The exporting of manganese via the Trans Oranje Corridor route through the Lϋderitz Port is a testimony to the economic ambitions of transforming Namibia into a logistic hub of choice for Southern Africa and the Africa at Large.

These were the remarks made by the Vice President, Nangolo Mbumba in a speech read on his behalf here on Friday at the commissioning of the first manganese shipment through the port of Lϋderitz.

Mbumba said the private and public sector should invest in the Namibian's economy in order to bring about economic emancipation and shared prosperity from a long protracted struggle of skewed development.

"Private sector as the engine of economic growth, should subscribe to the common agenda for inclusive growth and shared prosperity," he added.

He went on to say that Africa has for decades been a frontier that has fuelled many nations, be it in Europe, Asia and the Americas, with mineral resources for their economies.

"Africa is equally called upon to genuinely and purposefully develop and enhance inter-dependence and establish [a] visible approach of trade among its counties. We thus need to find ways and means to optimally utilise the unique characteristics of each country in bridging the element of distance," said Mbumba.

Mbumba further said the Southern part of Namibia, like other parts, has experience a decline in economic growth, which was exacerbated by the downturn of the diamond mining at Elizabeth Bay mine and the mining activities at Rosh Pinah.

"This unfortunate turn of events can however be countered with new opportunities within the logistics industry, like the manganese project," he remarked.

The vice president emphasised that the transportation of manganese through the Trans Oranje Corridor using the Port of Lϋderitz will have a significant impact of the Namibian economy.

The manganese is being transportation from Tshipi Borwa Mine in the Northern Cape Province of South Africa to the international market through the Port of Lϋderitz. - Nampa.