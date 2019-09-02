South Sudan: Lack of Power Lines Hurts South Sudan Import Plan

31 August 2019
The East African (Nairobi)
By Julius Barigaba

South Sudan's chance to be the first major consumer of Uganda's excess electricity may not be realised soon as the country still lacks interconnection lines to evacuate power.

This was one of the items on the agenda at the August 24 meeting between President Yoweri Museveni and his South Sudan counterpart Salva Kiir at State House Entebbe. Also featured was the extension of the road to Juba.

A source told The EastAfrican that the two leaders noted the plans were behind schedule, as power interconnection projects under the East African Community Power Pool were in 2015 planned for commissioning by 2020.

South Sudan is an oil producer, but it exports crude and the government has a huge fuel import bill, spending $1.6 billion per year on fuel products, half of which goes to power generators.

In addition, the United Nations peacekeeping mission and international humanitarian operations are almost exclusively diesel-powered, with a combined budget of more than $2 billion per year, according to a 2018 United States Institute of Peace (USIP) report.

South Sudan presents a good export market for Uganda, whose installed capacity currently stands at 1,167MW.

When the 600MW Karuma hydropower dam comes online, the country's total installed capacity will be more than three times the current peak consumption of 600MW.

Following up on a memorandum of understanding in 2015, Uganda signed an agreement with South Sudan in October 2017 to supply power via a 400kV line from Karuma hydropower dam, which authorities say is set for completion by the end of this year.

South Sudan's installed capacity stands at about 131.4MW against an estimated demand of 300MW, and is expected to rise to 1400MW by 2040.

The current average tariff in the country stands at $0.43 per kWh, which is high compared with most countries in the region including Kenya and Uganda whose average tariff range between $0.24 per kWh and $0.35 per kWh.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: East African

Most Popular
South Sudan
Business
East Africa
Energy
Uganda
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Fans Open Late Ivorian Singer DJ Arafat's Grave After Funeral
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
Ban on Diamond Platnumz, Sailors Songs in Kenya
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Lagos is World's Least Safe City, Johannesburg Below Average

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.