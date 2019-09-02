Tanzania: Molinga Fits Yanga Bill, Says Zahera

YOUNG Africans Head Coach Mwinyi Zahera said striker David Molinga needs more time to adapt before he starts revealing his goal scoring instincts at the club.

Molinga was the last foreign player to be signed by Yanga just few days before the closure of the transfer window and his arrival paved way for the team's DR Congo goalkeeper Klaus Kindoki to leave the club.

The striker has lately been the centre of discussion among many sports fans in the country, who are questioning his abilities from the few matches he has played since landing at the club.

He made his Vodacom Premier League (VPL) debut on Thursday against Ruvu Shooting at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam and felt the first blow of the season following his team's shocking 1-0 loss.

However, speaking in Dar es Salaam recently, Zahera defended Molinga, saying he is the best striker, who simply needs adequate time before he starts showcasing his potential.

"Previously, we had no idea that we will play in the CAF Champions League (CAF CL) but when it was confirmed that we will be competing in the tournament, we had to strengthen the team's firing department that is why I recommended him (Molinga) to be signed because I know his ability," he said.

He added that the striker is slowly regaining his scoring boots and that after giving him playing time for about five matches, his composure and ability will resurface.

Meanwhile, in a related development, the management of Yanga said the team will pitch a camp in Mwanza ahead of their first round, first leg CAF Champions League tie against Zambia's Zesco United slated for September 14th at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Sport Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We expect to play two friendly games, while in Mwanza and thereafter, we will return back here (Dar es Salaam) to do final rehearsals before taking on Zesco United," said the club's Vice- Chairman Fredrick Mwakalebela.

Additionally, Mwakalebela said they will do whatever possible to make sure that the team do well in both legs and cruise into the group stages of the continent's biggest club football contest, while calling Tanzanians to rally behind them.

"Support from fans is always very important in football that is why I want to take this opportunity to urge our passionate supporters to stand by their team throughout this journey as we want to make history," said him.

The Vice-chairman also requested the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) and government to assist the two country's representatives in CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup Azam FC so that the duo can excel further in their respective competitions.