Tanzania: Pamba Build Up for First Division League

1 September 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Alexander Sanga in Mwanza

THE former Union League champions Pamba have outlined strategies before the league's kick off nationwide next month.

The team's technical director Amani Josiah said they are now much focused to make sure they earn Mainland Premier League promotion next season.

He said they have planned to intensify the current squad by playing build up matches which he said will give them the real picture of strength and weaknesses.

He added most of the matches will be against teams playing in the First Division League. Josiah, the former Biashara United and Police Mara coach, said he will use the friendly matches to make sure they are testing their newly recruited players which will decide who real fit to play for the team.

He called upon the team's supporters and fans in Mwanza region to turn up in big number whenever their team plays in both home and away venues.

He commended the efforts of the club management and stakeholders, especially Ahaji Majogoro who has been supporting him and the club. Pamba SC have so far played four friendly matches, they have lost two and drew in two others.

They have drawn 2-2 with Mbao FC and then 1-1 with Alliance FC, both matches were played at Nyamagana stadium.

The have lost 3-1 to Mwadui FC at CCM Kambarage stadium in Shinyanga and lost 2-0 to Biashara United at CCM Karume stadium in Mara.

Additionally, Pamba SC Midfielder Mtesigwa Benedicto has promised fans to work very hard with his fellow players in order to enable the team excel in the FDL.

