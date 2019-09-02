Tanzania: Govt Advised to Establish 'Mineral Bank'

THE government has been urged to establish a Mineral Bank in a bid to control price of tanzanite and other minerals, which of late have been dwindling.

The call was made here yesterday by Tanzania Mineral Dealers Association (Tamida), saying that worries are emerging in the market from stakeholders especially for tanzanite, saying that tanzanite price has gone down for about 50 percent.

Tamida Secretary, Mr Benny Mutalemwa said the situation in the country was not good, and has to be controlled before it was too late; adding that the best way is to put in place such a bank to support its traders.

Mr Mutalemwa noted that once the prices go down, the bank would sustain the businesspersons by receiving and keeping the tanzanite as well as other minerals, until the situation resumes to normalcy.

He proposed that it is not necessary that the bank be established by the Central Government, but it could act to put in place strategies to establish it and convince stakeholders such as social security funds-Public Service Social Security Fund (PSSSF) and the National Social Security Fund (NSSF), adding that the funds could as well enter a joint venture with the State.

He said that the bank would also be helpful to traders and miners by offering them loans, state-ofthe- art machines and mining equipment and business capital at modest security terms.

Mr Mutalemwa cited another advantage as being a link between local and foreign banks in payments and transportation of documents and minerals to external markets, referring to it as 'international sale of goods.'

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said that the system would be useful in terms of cash and minerals' security, especially to local traders while exporting them, particularly tanzanite, where the government gets its royalty and other taxes.

"If indigenous miners and businesspersons are afforded capital from the bank, they will benefit much and their lives will be improved, because they will have access to modern machines and mining equipment.

This means that the number of locals in the sector will increase, and control the foreigners and implement the industrial policy, and attract tourists as well," said the secretary.

Mr Mutalemwa further said that the logic behind encouraging more local miners and traders in the country to join the sector is that they would be guaranteed of profit and enable the economy to grow.

He also proposed for the construction of a Conventional and Exhibition Complex Center or Gemstone Market Centre that would be a catalyst to big markets, where mineral goods from all over the country would be available.

However, on his side acting Mining Officer in-Charge (Arusha), from the Ministry of Minerals, Mr Erick Robert, said he was not sure of the tanzanite price plummeting now, but said generally the cost of minerals would be high, especially after the government constructed a wall around Mirerani in Simanjiro District in Manyara Region.