Angola: Minister Assesses Social Works in Bié

Cuito — The Minister of Territory Administration and State Reform, Adão de Almeida, assessed Saturday in Cuito, Bié province, the degree of execution of social works to be done by the government to improve the quality of life of the population.

Accompanied by the governor of Bié Pereira Alfredo, members of the government, the delegation visited the works of the future provincial hospital, the new thermal power station, drinking water supply system, 500 housing outbreaks, as well as the Ndunduma private Higher Polytechnic Institute.

José Suares, director of the project to build the future provincial hospital, told the press that 70 percent of the project had been completed.

The new Bié Hospital, which is being built five kilometers south of Cuito city by the Spanish construction company "Makiber Lda", will have 300 beds capacity.

The project, which aims to ensure the well-being of families, is scheduled for completion in March 2020.