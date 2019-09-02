Angola: Japan Invites President for Official Visit in 2020

1 September 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Yokohama — The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, was invited by the Japanese authorities for an official visit to that country in the first quarter of 2020.

The invitation was made by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzu Abe during a meeting between the two entities on the sidelines of the seventh Tokyo International Conference for Africa's Development.

This will be João Lourenço's first state visit to Japan since his inauguration as President of the Republic in September 2017.

Strengthening cooperation should be one of the main topics on the agenda of the Angolan Head of State, who participated from 28 to 30 this month in this important forum between Japan and Africa.

Over the past decade, Japan has become Angola's strategic partner by strengthening its business presence and finances projects in key sectors of the economy, such as telecommunications.

Currently, the Asian country has as its main assets in economic and bilateral cooperation with Angola the rehabilitation and expansion of Namibe Port, the recovery of three textile factories and the financing for the launch of fiber optic cable.

In addition to these sectors, Japan has developed several projects in Angola in areas such as demining, infrastructure, agriculture, education and health.

In the context of trade, Angola imports from that country goods such as motor vehicles, steel, iron and equipment, mostly selling oil and other raw materials.

