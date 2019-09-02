Angola: Fisheries Fair Business Estimated At Over Akz 40 Million

1 September 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — An estimated 40 million Kwanzas is the amount reach by the three -day trade contacts made by exhibitors and businesspeople attending the 3rd edition of the Angolan International Fishing and Craft Fair (FIPEA) taking place in Luanda.

The event run by the Ministry of Fisheries to finish Sunday, counts on participation of 100 exhibitors among national and foreigners being held under the motto "Revitalize the Sector Towards Development".

According to the event coordinator, António Barradas,it was possible to sell seven tons of fish, which enabled to levy 5.5 million of kwanzas

He also added that the fair aims to contribute to impart the know-how of the people involved in this sector and improve the fish processing, mainly of canned fish in Angola.

Visitors included people interested in purchasing the products with prospects of creating business partnerships with exhibitor firms.

By Saturday at least 3,500 people had already visited the International Fisheries and Aquaculture Fair.

