Mozambique: Luisa Diogo Calls On Tete to Vote for Nyusi

Maputo — Tete (Mozambique), 1 Sep (AIM) - The head of the central brigade from the ruling Frelimo Party for the western province of Tete, former Prime Minister Luisa Diogo, on Saturday declared that President Filipe Nyusi is "a man of peace", and so deserves a vote of confidence from the electorate in the general elections scheduled for 15 October.

Speaking at the launch of the Frelimo election campaign in Tete city, Diogo declared "Comrade Filipe Nyusi is prepared to govern the country once again for the next five years. Let's deposit our trust in him, because he does what the people want. We all saw that he went to the bush in Gorongosa to seek the peace that the people wanted. He signed the agreement on the cessation of military hostilities, and the agreement on definitive peace in August".

Diogo said that giving Nyusi a second term of office would guarantee the future of all Mozambicans. Tete province had witnessed such developments as the new hospital in the district of Maravia, and the road linking the districts of Tsangano, Angonia and Macanga, inaugurated by Nyusi last week. They were examples of Nyusi's "commitment to the development of Tete, and of the country".

Furthermore, during the past five years the government has placed 30,000 desks, all of which can seat two pupils, in Tete schools, and, after all district capitals had been linked to the national grid, electricity was now reaching localities in Tete.

"Nyusi deserves our trust, because he is complying with his programme to develop the country, to the benefit of the Mozambican people", she declared.

The main opposition party, the former rebel movement Renamo, launched its campaign in the Canongola area of Tete city, where the party's provincial political delegate, Evaristo Sixpence, asked the voters to put their trust in the Renamo candidate for provincial governor, Ricardo Tomas.

Tomas is a defector from the second opposition party, the Mozambique Democratic Movement (MDM). He was the Renamo candidate for mayor of Tete in the 2018 municipal elections. This should have been enough for Tomas to lose his parliamentary seat which he won in 2014 on the MDM ticket - yet, despite vigorous protests from the MDM parliamentary group, the parliament's governing board, its Standing Commission, allowed him to retain his seat until last month. Thus for the best part of a year he drew a parliamentary wage which should have gone to an MDM member.

Despite this unethical behaviour, Sixpence described Tomas as "the right person" to govern Tete.

He claimed that Tomas "will transform Tete into a highly developed province, since it has enormous potential which should be exploited in a sustainable manner". He alleged that Tete's massive coal reserves are not benefitting local people, and that the electricity produced by the Cahora Bassa dam on the Zambezi river "does not reach many people".

"With Ricardo Tomas, the scenario will be different, since he will know how to govern Tete province", declared Sixpence.