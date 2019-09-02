Mozambique: Renamo and MDM Launch Their Manica Campaigns

Maputo — Chimoio (Mozambique), 1 Sep (AIM) - A vote for Mozambique's main opposition party, the former rebel movement Renamo, is a vote for improving the living conditions of the people, declared the Renamo candidate for governor of the central province of Manica, Alfredo Magumisse, on Saturday.

Launching the Renamo campaign for the 15 October general elections in the provincial capital, Chimoio, Magumisse declared "Renamo fought for the people, and so we shall work for the victory of our party and its presidential candidate, Ossufo Momade, in the October elections. If you vote for Renamo and its candidate, we shall improve living conditions, by providing more water, improving the streets, and building more schools and other public infrastructures", he said.

He claimed that Renamo is committed to peace, and had always been willing to negotiate a cessation of hostilities with the government, So he took credit for the peace agreement signed in early August between Momade and President Filipe Nyusi.

"The peace we are living through today came about thanks to Renamo which agreed to stop the armed conflict", he said. "We did it because we are in favour of peace. We want this peace to last because our goal is to serve the people. If you vote for Renamo, you will be contributing to the good of Mozambican democracy".

The second opposition party, the Mozambique Democratic Movement (MDM) marched through the streets of Chimoio to the 7 September sports field, where it presented its candidate for provincial governor, Arone Mussualho.

Mussualho urged the crowd to vote for the MDM and for its presidential candidate, the mayor of Beira, Daviz Simango. "Voting for the MDM is choosing development", he claimed, promising that his party would expend the electricity grid, and provide more schools, hospital and water supplies.